Residential buildings seen coming up in Dalian, Liaoning province, in November 2015. China on Tuesday ruled out easing property curbs to stimulate the economy. Photo: Reuters/China Daily
China’s Politburo for the first time decides against relaxing property curbs to stimulate slowing economy
- The government shifts away from its decades old playbook of using the property sector to prop up growth
- Builders feeling the pinch, with sources saying that R&F Properties and KWG Group have stopped acquiring land
By tightening trust financing, the government wants to insure developers do not buy land at elevated prices. Photo: Reuters
China’s top property developers to get bigger amid tightened funding, with mid and small firms forced to sell assets to survive
- Two-thirds of China’s 100,000 property companies will vanish in about 10 years, economist says
- Tightened trust financing to hit medium-sized companies the most, brokerage says
