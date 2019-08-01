Potential homebuyers visit the showroom of the The Vantage, a Henderson Land Development, on March 9, 2019. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong’s Henderson Land ranks No 1 in micro flat sales during the first half, beating out all other developers by a wide margin
- Henderson Land sold 351 micro flats in Hong Kong during the first six months of the year, more that any other developer
- Sales generated US$213 million in revenue for the developer
Topic | Henderson Land
Potential homebuyers visit the showroom of the The Vantage, a Henderson Land Development, on March 9, 2019. Photo: Edmond So