Residential buildings in Pak Shek Kok, Tai Po. Photo: Photo: Martin Chan
Property buyers snap up Great Eagle Holdings’ flats in Tai Po even as two simultaneous rallies rattle Hong Kong’s nerves
- Great Eagle Holdings sold 119 flats, or 96 per cent of 124 units on offer at Ontol in Pak Shek Kok, Tai Po as at 3pm, sales agents said
Topic | Hong Kong property
Property analysts said the decline of lived-in home prices will accelerate in the coming months. Photo: SCMP
Hong Kong’s index of used homes fell in June as trade war, public unrest combine to stop property market bull run
- The price index of used homes fell to 393.7, according to the Rating and Valuation Department’s data
- Analysts expect prices to continue dropping in the next few months, as civil unrest add to uncertainties, deterring buyers from committing to large purchases
