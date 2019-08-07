Channels

A worker walks towards residential buildings under construction in Qingdao, China, on May 8, 2018. Upgraded property curbs have hit sales in the northern mainland city. Photo: Bloomberg
Hong Kong & China

Qingdao flat prices cut by 5 per cent as city heeds warning of China’s top decision-making body

  • Agents say builders will have to offer steeper discounts as buyers wait on the sidelines to woo buyers in a tightening market
  • Data from Qingdao’s real estate registry shows sales in July fell 12 per cent compared to the previous month
Topic |   China property
Pearl Liu

Pearl Liu  

Updated: 7:30am, 7 Aug, 2019

A worker walks towards residential buildings under construction in Qingdao, China, on May 8, 2018. Upgraded property curbs have hit sales in the northern mainland city. Photo: Bloomberg
An uninhabited property development that has come to symbolise the real estate rush in Suzhou, on May 24, 2017. The island, just 5 kilometres from downtown Suzhou, was built in 2007 has remained uninhabited even a decade later. Photo: Imaginechina.
China Business

Suzhou tightens property curbs for the fourth time in 2019 as overheating home market has defied policies to cool prices

  • The tightening came after heated property price and sale in Suzhou
  • Other developments, including a policy see-saw in Kaifeng, and funding tightening, signal no ease in property control
Topic |   China property
Zheng Yangpeng

Zheng Yangpeng  

Updated: 10:11pm, 25 Jul, 2019

An uninhabited property development that has come to symbolise the real estate rush in Suzhou, on May 24, 2017. The island, just 5 kilometres from downtown Suzhou, was built in 2007 has remained uninhabited even a decade later. Photo: Imaginechina.
