A worker walks towards residential buildings under construction in Qingdao, China, on May 8, 2018. Upgraded property curbs have hit sales in the northern mainland city. Photo: Bloomberg
Qingdao flat prices cut by 5 per cent as city heeds warning of China’s top decision-making body
- Agents say builders will have to offer steeper discounts as buyers wait on the sidelines to woo buyers in a tightening market
- Data from Qingdao’s real estate registry shows sales in July fell 12 per cent compared to the previous month
An uninhabited property development that has come to symbolise the real estate rush in Suzhou, on May 24, 2017. The island, just 5 kilometres from downtown Suzhou, was built in 2007 has remained uninhabited even a decade later. Photo: Imaginechina.
Suzhou tightens property curbs for the fourth time in 2019 as overheating home market has defied policies to cool prices
- The tightening came after heated property price and sale in Suzhou
- Other developments, including a policy see-saw in Kaifeng, and funding tightening, signal no ease in property control
