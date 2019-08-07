Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Orion Court in Beacon Hill, Kowloon Tong, a four-storey civil servant co-operative building, with 16 units. Photo: SCMP Handout
Hong Kong & China

Converting old civil servants’ buildings multiplies the number of flats and could help relieve Hong Kong’s land shortage, say analysts

  • Orion Court in Kowloon Tong, built under a government scheme to house civil servants, could yield three times more gross floor area after redevelopment
  • Thirteen out of 16 owners at the four-storey building are offering their homes for sale through tender at an indicative price of US$76.54 million
Topic |   Hong Kong property
Lam Ka-sing

Lam Ka-sing  

Updated: 8:00am, 7 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

Orion Court in Beacon Hill, Kowloon Tong, a four-storey civil servant co-operative building, with 16 units. Photo: SCMP Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.