Orion Court in Beacon Hill, Kowloon Tong, a four-storey civil servant co-operative building, with 16 units. Photo: SCMP Handout
Converting old civil servants’ buildings multiplies the number of flats and could help relieve Hong Kong’s land shortage, say analysts
- Orion Court in Kowloon Tong, built under a government scheme to house civil servants, could yield three times more gross floor area after redevelopment
- Thirteen out of 16 owners at the four-storey building are offering their homes for sale through tender at an indicative price of US$76.54 million
Topic | Hong Kong property
Orion Court in Beacon Hill, Kowloon Tong, a four-storey civil servant co-operative building, with 16 units. Photo: SCMP Handout