Harbour City, Hong Kong’s largest shopping centre. Wharf Reic’s underlying net profit for the first half rose 3 per cent to HK$5.18 billion, according to its stock exchange filing. Photo: Roy Issa
Hong Kong mall landlord Wharf says ‘perfect storm’ of trade war, anti-extradition bill protests has hurt retail
- Sales at Harbour City, Hong Kong’s largest shopping centre, declined 1 per cent in the first half to US$2.36 billion
- Second quarter was worse than the first quarter, Wharf Reic chief says
