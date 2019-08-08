(From left) Swire Pacific CEO Guy Bradley, chairman Merlin Swire and finance director Michelle Low Mei-shuen, at a press conference to announce the company’s first-half results. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Swire Pacific sees stronger headwinds as Hong Kong grapples with increasingly disruptive protests
- Excluding asset sales first-half underlying profit grew by 40 per cent to HK$4.23 billion
Topic | Swire Group
(From left) Swire Pacific CEO Guy Bradley, chairman Merlin Swire and finance director Michelle Low Mei-shuen, at a press conference to announce the company’s first-half results. Photo: Xiaomei Chen