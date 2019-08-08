Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

(From left) Swire Pacific CEO Guy Bradley, chairman Merlin Swire and finance director Michelle Low Mei-shuen, at a press conference to announce the company’s first-half results. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong & China

Swire Pacific sees stronger headwinds as Hong Kong grapples with increasingly disruptive protests

  • Excluding asset sales first-half underlying profit grew by 40 per cent to HK$4.23 billion
Topic |   Swire Group
Cheryl Arcibal

Cheryl Arcibal  

Updated: 8:21pm, 8 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

(From left) Swire Pacific CEO Guy Bradley, chairman Merlin Swire and finance director Michelle Low Mei-shuen, at a press conference to announce the company’s first-half results. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.