Stephen Ng Tin-hoi, chairman and managing director of Wharf Holdings, said China’s property curbs could affect the company’s future profitability. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Wharf Holdings warns China’s stringent property curbs could weigh on future profit
- The company’s underlying profit fell 12 per cent in the first half to HK$2.24 billion from HK$2.53 billion a year earlier
