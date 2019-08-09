Ten developers bid for a commercial plot on Kai Tak, whose tender closed on Friday. Photo: Martin Chan
Hong Kong’s top builders spot a bargain as they submit tenders for Kai Tak plot whose value has been slashed
- CHFT Advisory and Appraisal cut its estimates for the plot from between HK$4.25 billion and HK$4.5 billion to between HK$3.4 billion and HK$3.6 billion
- Market observers expect relatively conservative bids given the current social and economic climate.
Topic | Hong Kong property
The sale of a prime plot on the runway of Kai Tak, Hong Kong’s former airport, which fell through in June, will become the first plot to see revised tender rules. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong government doubles deposit for land tenders to HK$50 million after Goldin’s abandoned Kai Tak sale
- The new deposit amount of HK$50 million applies to land valued at HK$400 million or more
- Rule comes into effect immediately
