Sun Xiang, a National People’s Congress delegate from Hebei province, was outed on social media in early August for having a second passport from the Caribbean dual island nation of Saint Kitts and Nevis. Photo: Shutterstock Images
China’s push back on dual passports may derail investment immigration schemes
- Mainland authorities may tighten up on the practice of holding citizenship rights in countries other than China, potentially impacting high-net-worth individuals
- Potential crackdown on second passport holders would dampen Chinese enthusiasm for investing in overseas property, experts say
Topic | International Property
Sun Xiang, a National People’s Congress delegate from Hebei province, was outed on social media in early August for having a second passport from the Caribbean dual island nation of Saint Kitts and Nevis. Photo: Shutterstock Images