Amid the ongoing protests, a 285 sq ft flat at Victoria Harbour in North Point sold for HK$10.8 million, little changed from its purchase price a year earlier. Photo: Roy Issa
Hong Kong & China

Owners in Yuen Long and North Point begin to sell properties at a loss to escape the worsening social turmoil

  • Homeowners in Yuen Long and North Point, which have seen some violent clashes in the ongoing protests, have reduced their prices between 5-10 per cent, say agents
Topic |   Hong Kong property
Lam Ka-sing

Lam Ka-sing  

Updated: 9:00am, 15 Aug, 2019

Residential buildings in the upmarket Mid-Levels district of Hong Kong. Photo: Nora Tam
Business

CK Asset postpones sale of luxury flats estimated to cost more than US$12.7 million citing social turmoil

  • The developer said that it would find it tough to sell the luxury residential project in Hong Kong’s upmarket Mid-Levels district
Topic |   Hong Kong property
Sandy Li

Sandy Li  

Updated: 8:15am, 14 Aug, 2019

