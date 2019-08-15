Amid the ongoing protests, a 285 sq ft flat at Victoria Harbour in North Point sold for HK$10.8 million, little changed from its purchase price a year earlier. Photo: Roy Issa
Owners in Yuen Long and North Point begin to sell properties at a loss to escape the worsening social turmoil
- Homeowners in Yuen Long and North Point, which have seen some violent clashes in the ongoing protests, have reduced their prices between 5-10 per cent, say agents
Topic | Hong Kong property
Residential buildings in the upmarket Mid-Levels district of Hong Kong. Photo: Nora Tam
CK Asset postpones sale of luxury flats estimated to cost more than US$12.7 million citing social turmoil
- The developer said that it would find it tough to sell the luxury residential project in Hong Kong’s upmarket Mid-Levels district
