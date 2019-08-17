Channels

SCMP
Columnists

A shop in Causeway Place, in Causeway Bay district, was sold on Thursday for a massive loss. Photo: Shutterstock Images
Hong Kong & China

Missing tycoon Xiao Jianhua’s relatives sell Causeway Bay shop for a massive 31 per cent loss

  • Unit in Causeway Place shopping centre was owned by the Chinese billionaire’s sister and brother-in-law
  • Shop bought in 2013 for HK$26.23 million was sold on Thursday for a loss of HK$8.23 million
Topic |   Hong Kong property
Lam Ka-sing

Lam Ka-sing  

Updated: 9:08am, 17 Aug, 2019

A shop in Causeway Place, in Causeway Bay district, was sold on Thursday for a massive loss. Photo: Shutterstock Images
Anti-government protesters outside Sogo department store’s Causeway Bay branch on Sunday. Such protests since early June have led to fewer people visiting the store and a consequent drop in sales. Photo: Sam Tsang
Companies

Sogo operator worried over outlook as extradition bill protests, trade war weigh on first-half sales

  • The company’s Causeway Bay store saw a 3.7 per cent drop in footfall to 78,600 people per day as protesters targeted the popular shopping district during the protests
  • Net profit attributable to Lifestyle International Holdings’ core operations fell 2.7 per cent to HK$981.3 million
Topic |   Hong Kong company reporting season
Martin Choi

Martin Choi  

Updated: 11:09pm, 12 Aug, 2019

Anti-government protesters outside Sogo department store’s Causeway Bay branch on Sunday. Such protests since early June have led to fewer people visiting the store and a consequent drop in sales. Photo: Sam Tsang
