A shop in Causeway Place, in Causeway Bay district, was sold on Thursday for a massive loss. Photo: Shutterstock Images
Missing tycoon Xiao Jianhua’s relatives sell Causeway Bay shop for a massive 31 per cent loss
- Unit in Causeway Place shopping centre was owned by the Chinese billionaire’s sister and brother-in-law
- Shop bought in 2013 for HK$26.23 million was sold on Thursday for a loss of HK$8.23 million
Topic | Hong Kong property
Anti-government protesters outside Sogo department store’s Causeway Bay branch on Sunday. Such protests since early June have led to fewer people visiting the store and a consequent drop in sales. Photo: Sam Tsang
Sogo operator worried over outlook as extradition bill protests, trade war weigh on first-half sales
- The company’s Causeway Bay store saw a 3.7 per cent drop in footfall to 78,600 people per day as protesters targeted the popular shopping district during the protests
- Net profit attributable to Lifestyle International Holdings’ core operations fell 2.7 per cent to HK$981.3 million
Topic | Hong Kong company reporting season
