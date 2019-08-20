Protesters throw bricks at Hong Kong police, who fired tear gas at them during clashes in Wong Tai Shin area on 5 August 2019. Photo: EPA-EFE
Some Chinese buyers are hitting the panic button, selling their homes for losses as Hong Kong rallies extend into the 12th week
- Relatives of one Chinese billionaire took a US$2.29 million loss on a retail spot at Causeway Place shopping centre
- Number of such loss-making cases may increase if local political turmoil, economic downturn continue
Topic | Hong Kong property
Protesters throw bricks at Hong Kong police, who fired tear gas at them during clashes in Wong Tai Shin area on 5 August 2019. Photo: EPA-EFE
Prada’s flagship store at Plaza 2000 along Russell Street in Causeway Bay on 11, October 2018. Photo: SCMP/Martin Chan
Causeway Bay retail landlord offers to cut rent by 44 per cent as Prada closes flagship store next year amid dwindling foot traffic
- Prada will close its 15,000-square foot store at Plaza 2000 along Russell Street, for which it pays HK$9 million a month, when its seven-year lease expires in June 2020, according to its landlord Early Light Group
- Francis Choi Chee Ming, the Hong Kong toy billionaire and owner of Early Light, is amenable to cutting the rent at Plaza 2000 by 44 per cent, his spokesman said
Topic | Retailing
Prada’s flagship store at Plaza 2000 along Russell Street in Causeway Bay on 11, October 2018. Photo: SCMP/Martin Chan