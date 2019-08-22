Shenzhen’s Nanshan district. Last year, the housing sector reported sales totalling US$1.8 trillion, or seven times the property transaction volume in the US. Photo: Roy Issa
Country Garden among property developers reporting slowdown in half-yearly profit, as era of ‘skyrocketing’ growth ends
- Interim profit at Country Garden rises by 23.4 per cent, well below the 80.2 per cent increase reported in 2018
- Developers are struggling with thin profits, promotion and marketing costs, analyst says
