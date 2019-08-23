The plot, at the junction of King Sau Lane and King Fung Path, in Tuen Mun. Photo: Roy Issa
Sun Hung Kai among top Hong Kong developers defying sour sentiment to bid for smallest plot government has put on sale since 2014
- Sino Land, K Wah International Holdings also among companies submitting 18 bids
- Firms’ ‘confidence about market prospects is not as weak as imagined’, Midland Surveyors says
