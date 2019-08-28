The Center office tower in Central has seen a decline in leasing rates. Photo: Nora Tam
Rents at The Center, Hong Kong’s most expensive office tower, cut by 5 per cent as companies defer expansion plans amid protests
- A lease for a mid-level floor at The Center was completed at HK$95 per sq ft in August
- Office market at a standstill, with only three transactions completed as of August 23
Topic | Hong Kong property
