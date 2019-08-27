Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Jiayuan International acquired a 70.1 per cent stake in the TPlus project from Hong Kong magnate Tang Shing-bor for HK$657.5 million in May 2018. Photo: Edward Wong
Hong Kong & China

Mainland Chinese developer Jiayuan says Hong Kong micro flats profitable despite price cuts, reports 23 per cent rise in interim profit

  • Developer and Hong Kong magnate Tang Shing-bor generate about HK$1.1 billion from sale of TPlus units
  • Company says core net profit for first half has risen to 1.06 billion yuan
Topic |   Hong Kong property
Lam Ka-sing

Lam Ka-sing  

Updated: 9:56pm, 27 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

Jiayuan International acquired a 70.1 per cent stake in the TPlus project from Hong Kong magnate Tang Shing-bor for HK$657.5 million in May 2018. Photo: Edward Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.