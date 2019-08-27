Jiayuan International acquired a 70.1 per cent stake in the TPlus project from Hong Kong magnate Tang Shing-bor for HK$657.5 million in May 2018. Photo: Edward Wong
Mainland Chinese developer Jiayuan says Hong Kong micro flats profitable despite price cuts, reports 23 per cent rise in interim profit
- Developer and Hong Kong magnate Tang Shing-bor generate about HK$1.1 billion from sale of TPlus units
- Company says core net profit for first half has risen to 1.06 billion yuan
Topic | Hong Kong property
Jiayuan International acquired a 70.1 per cent stake in the TPlus project from Hong Kong magnate Tang Shing-bor for HK$657.5 million in May 2018. Photo: Edward Wong