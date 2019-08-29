An aerial view of Provident Garden (front left) and City Garden (front right) residential blocks in North Point. Property transactions have slowed down to a trickle amid the ongoing protests and the US-China trade war. Photo: Roy Issa
Some 8,000 agents face ‘elimination’ as transactions shrink in Hong Kong’s rapidly deteriorating property market
- Analysts say Hong Kong’s property market this year will see the least number of deals since the Sars outbreak in 2003
- Homeowners are cutting prices by at least 10 per cent in the hope of making a sale
Topic | Hong Kong property
An anti-government protester uses a tennis racket to return a canister fired by police in clouds of tear gas on Yeung Uk Road on August 25. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong protests 2019 vs Occupy Central: after 79 days, retailers, investors, developers hit far worse by this year’s demonstrations
- This time, economy was already wobbling from trade war
- Meanwhile, launch of the Stock Connect kept up market spirits in 2014
Topic | Hong Kong protests
