A medieval tower view looks over rural villages in the Italian countryside near San Marino in Italy. Photo: Tim Pile
Hong Kong & China

Abandoned €1 homes for renovation in Italy are attracting the attention of Chinese, Hongkong investors

  • Abandoned homes in need of a makeover are being sold for just €1 (US$1.10) under a scheme seeking to revitalise depopulated villages in rural areas of the country
  • Many Chinese buyers see the potential to turn a profit by converting them into inns or Airbnb properties, say agents
Cheryl Arcibal

Cheryl Arcibal  

Updated: 8:30am, 3 Sep, 2019

A medieval tower view looks over rural villages in the Italian countryside near San Marino in Italy. Photo: Tim Pile
Classic Victorian houses in Gillot Road, Birmingham. Photo:Alamy
Business

Birmingham’s rising potential appeals to foreign property investors who find London overpriced

  • Birmingham’s upcoming transport connectivity, relocation of large employers and one of the youngest populations in Europe is a major draw for overseas buyers
Cheryl Arcibal

Cheryl Arcibal  

Updated: 6:45pm, 13 Aug, 2019

Classic Victorian houses in Gillot Road, Birmingham. Photo:Alamy
