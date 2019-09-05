Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

An emotional Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor met the media on Thursday to explain her decision, insisting it was her, not Beijing, behind the formal withdrawal of the bill. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong & China

Hong Kong’s owners raise home prices, hot on the heels of Carrie Lam withdrawing city’s controversial extradition bill

  • Six listings for residential property increased their asking prices by between HK$100,000 and HK$300,000, or between 1.2 per cent and 3.4 per cent
  • It may take two months for the news to yield a significant improvement in market sentiment, says John Lam, a property analyst at UBS
Topic |   Hong Kong property
Lam Ka-sing

Lam Ka-sing  

Updated: 10:07pm, 5 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

An emotional Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor met the media on Thursday to explain her decision, insisting it was her, not Beijing, behind the formal withdrawal of the bill. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE
Image of the closing Hang Seng Index figure in Central. 04SEP19 SCMP / Tory Ho
Politics

Extradition bill’s withdrawal ‘is first step’ in getting Hong Kong back to business

  • From real estate to manufacturing, city’s battered commerce sector welcomes Carrie Lam’s announcement after three months of crisis
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP

Denise Tsang  

Sandy Li  

Lam Ka-sing  

Updated: 12:23am, 5 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

Image of the closing Hang Seng Index figure in Central. 04SEP19 SCMP / Tory Ho
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.