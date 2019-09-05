An emotional Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor met the media on Thursday to explain her decision, insisting it was her, not Beijing, behind the formal withdrawal of the bill. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong’s owners raise home prices, hot on the heels of Carrie Lam withdrawing city’s controversial extradition bill
- Six listings for residential property increased their asking prices by between HK$100,000 and HK$300,000, or between 1.2 per cent and 3.4 per cent
- It may take two months for the news to yield a significant improvement in market sentiment, says John Lam, a property analyst at UBS
Topic | Hong Kong property
An emotional Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor met the media on Thursday to explain her decision, insisting it was her, not Beijing, behind the formal withdrawal of the bill. Photo: Sam Tsang
Image of the closing Hang Seng Index figure in Central. 04SEP19 SCMP / Tory Ho
Extradition bill’s withdrawal ‘is first step’ in getting Hong Kong back to business
- From real estate to manufacturing, city’s battered commerce sector welcomes Carrie Lam’s announcement after three months of crisis
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Image of the closing Hang Seng Index figure in Central. 04SEP19 SCMP / Tory Ho