Cullinan West III (left) alongside the first two phases of the Sun Hung Kai Properties project. Photo: Wikipedia
Hong Kong & China

Sun Hung Kai Properties bows to slumping market, pricing flats near protest-hit Sham Shui Po at 2017 rates

  • Hong Kong’s biggest developer has priced new flats at Cullinan West III in Nam Cheong at HK$21,722 (US$2,770) per sq ft, similar to a previous batch two years ago
Topic |   Hong Kong property
Lam Ka-sing

Lam Ka-sing  

Updated: 9:30am, 11 Sep, 2019

Cullinan West III (left) alongside the first two phases of the Sun Hung Kai Properties project. Photo: Wikipedia
Protesters set fire to an entrance of Central MTR Station as Sunday’s demonstrations turn ugly. Photo: Edmond So
Politics

Hong Kong protests: peaceful pleas for United States’ support quickly descend into usual mayhem as tear gas fired and MTR station trashed and burned

  • Thousands rally in city’s business district to march to American consulate calling for help from US President Donald Trump
  • But radical faction breaks away setting fire to an entrance at Central MTR station before spreading chaos across Hong Kong Island and Kowloon
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP Reporters

SCMP Reporters  

Updated: 6:59am, 9 Sep, 2019

Protesters set fire to an entrance of Central MTR Station as Sunday’s demonstrations turn ugly. Photo: Edmond So
