Advertisement
Advertisement
Kowloon Park in Tsim Sha Tsui. Photo: Fung Chang
Opinion
Opinion
Concrete Analysis by Jacqueline Wong
Going underground: do plans for Kowloon Park’s subterranean space go far enough?
- According to conceptual plans, three storeys of underground space are designed to alleviate street-level traffic, enhance pedestrian access, and create a diversified retail destination
Advertisement
TOP PICKS
Kowloon Park in Tsim Sha Tsui. Photo: Fung Chang
READ FULL ARTICLE
Advertisement
Advertisement
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
Thank you for your subscription.
You can also view our other newsletters.
Products & Services
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP
Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.