Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Wheelock Properties offers 318 flats at Marini and Grand Marini in Lohas Park for sale at Harbour City in Tsim Sha Tsui. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong & China

Pressure from Beijing, looming vacancy tax will force Hong Kong’s developers into faster and cheaper project launches, say analysts

  • The looming tax on unsold flats and a series of Chinese state-media commentaries citing unaffordable housing as a factor in the protests rocking Hong Kong have put the city’s developers under pressure, say analysts
  • Developers may price new projects at 10 to 20 per cent below the prevailing secondary market price, said Lung Siu-fung of CCB International Securities
Topic |   Hong Kong property
Lam Ka-sing

Lam Ka-sing  

Updated: 1:55pm, 17 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

Wheelock Properties offers 318 flats at Marini and Grand Marini in Lohas Park for sale at Harbour City in Tsim Sha Tsui. Photo: Winson Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE
The luxury residential development of Casa Burés, in Barcelona, Spain, which is one of the countries attracting citizenship inquiries from Hongkongers and mainland Chinese residents. Photo: Lucasfox.com
News & Trends

As protests intensify, where are rich Hongkongers investing in property to get a foreign passport?

At least 20 nations that offer citizenship or residency through property investment are growing increasingly popular among city’s residents looking for a ‘Plan B’

Topic |   Property investment
Peta Tomlinson

Peta Tomlinson  

Updated: 12:00pm, 12 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

The luxury residential development of Casa Burés, in Barcelona, Spain, which is one of the countries attracting citizenship inquiries from Hongkongers and mainland Chinese residents. Photo: Lucasfox.com
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.