Wheelock Properties offers 318 flats at Marini and Grand Marini in Lohas Park for sale at Harbour City in Tsim Sha Tsui. Photo: Winson Wong
Pressure from Beijing, looming vacancy tax will force Hong Kong’s developers into faster and cheaper project launches, say analysts
- The looming tax on unsold flats and a series of Chinese state-media commentaries citing unaffordable housing as a factor in the protests rocking Hong Kong have put the city’s developers under pressure, say analysts
- Developers may price new projects at 10 to 20 per cent below the prevailing secondary market price, said Lung Siu-fung of CCB International Securities
The luxury residential development of Casa Burés, in Barcelona, Spain, which is one of the countries attracting citizenship inquiries from Hongkongers and mainland Chinese residents. Photo: Lucasfox.com
As protests intensify, where are rich Hongkongers investing in property to get a foreign passport?
At least 20 nations that offer citizenship or residency through property investment are growing increasingly popular among city’s residents looking for a ‘Plan B’
