A worker stands on the scaffolding at a construction site in Huaian, Jiangsu province, China. Photo: Reuters
New home prices rise in just 55 of 70 Chinese cities, the lowest in 18 months, amid Beijing’s efforts to cool the market
- The market is likely to lose more momentum as developers offer big discounts to entice buyers, say analysts
- The data for August home prices still marked a 52nd straight month of gains, as the bull-run in the housing market stretches well into its fifth year
Topic | China property
