Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

With developers struggling to maintain sales momentum, it is feared September’s declines might leak into October as well. Photo: Xinhua
Hong Kong & China

No Mid-Autumn Festival pick up for China new home sales – and October deals could decline too

  • Only four new homes were sold in Beijing during the first two days of the festival, down from 180 units last year
  • Market sentiment has cooled, and it is very difficult to see a turnaround in October, Centaline says
Topic |   China property
Pearl Liu

Pearl Liu  

Updated: 7:51am, 18 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

With developers struggling to maintain sales momentum, it is feared September’s declines might leak into October as well. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.