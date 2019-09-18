With developers struggling to maintain sales momentum, it is feared September’s declines might leak into October as well. Photo: Xinhua
No Mid-Autumn Festival pick up for China new home sales – and October deals could decline too
- Only four new homes were sold in Beijing during the first two days of the festival, down from 180 units last year
- Market sentiment has cooled, and it is very difficult to see a turnaround in October, Centaline says
