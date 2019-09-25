Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Hong Kong hotel operators have called on the government to waive rents and even allow properties to offer empty rooms on long-term leases, or for sale, as a way of survival amid a steep decline in occupancy and rates brought on by 16 weeks of protests in the city. Photo: Bloomberg
Hong Kong & China

Hong Kong hoteliers issue SOS as plunging rates touch US$9 a night and occupancy hits 20 per cent amid protests

  • At monthly rate of HK$5,980, three-star Winland 800 Hotel in protest-hit Tsing Yi cheaper than subdivided flats
  • Government should allow long-term leasing and sale of hotel rooms as this would also solve housing problem, Best Western owner says
Topic |   Hong Kong economy
Lam Ka-sing

Lam Ka-sing  

Updated: 7:17am, 25 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

Hong Kong hotel operators have called on the government to waive rents and even allow properties to offer empty rooms on long-term leases, or for sale, as a way of survival amid a steep decline in occupancy and rates brought on by 16 weeks of protests in the city. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.