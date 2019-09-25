Hong Kong hotel operators have called on the government to waive rents and even allow properties to offer empty rooms on long-term leases, or for sale, as a way of survival amid a steep decline in occupancy and rates brought on by 16 weeks of protests in the city. Photo: Bloomberg
Hong Kong hoteliers issue SOS as plunging rates touch US$9 a night and occupancy hits 20 per cent amid protests
- At monthly rate of HK$5,980, three-star Winland 800 Hotel in protest-hit Tsing Yi cheaper than subdivided flats
- Government should allow long-term leasing and sale of hotel rooms as this would also solve housing problem, Best Western owner says
Topic | Hong Kong economy
Hong Kong hotel operators have called on the government to waive rents and even allow properties to offer empty rooms on long-term leases, or for sale, as a way of survival amid a steep decline in occupancy and rates brought on by 16 weeks of protests in the city. Photo: Bloomberg