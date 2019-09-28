Upper Riverbank is the first Hong Kong project by mainland Chinese developers Longfor Group and KWG Group. Photo: Martin Chan
Most expensive Kai Tak project launch, first in two years, meets tepid demand amid market hit by protests and trade war
- The apartments at Upper Riverbank had an average price of HK$24,677 (US$3,147) per sq ft, the highest of any new project ever launched there
- By early evening, just 97 of the 218 units built by Longfor and KWG had found owners
Topic | Hong Kong property
Upper Riverbank is the first Hong Kong project by mainland Chinese developers Longfor Group and KWG Group. Photo: Martin Chan
Anti-government protesters hold up their hands to symbolise the “five demands”, as they switch on their mobile phone flashlights and sing “Glory to Hong Kong”, outside an MTR mall in Wong Tai Sin on September 10. Photo: Sam Tsang
Anti-government protesters hold up their hands to symbolise the “five demands”, as they switch on their mobile phone flashlights and sing “Glory to Hong Kong”, outside an MTR mall in Wong Tai Sin on September 10. Photo: Sam Tsang