Protesters march in Tseung Kwan O, a residential district in Hong Kong, on August 4. Photo: Reuters
Hong Kong & China

Hong Kong’s lived-in home prices see steepest decline of the year as protests, trade war persist

  • The price index for lived-in homes in August slumped 1.4 per cent to 389.8, a third successive monthly fall
  • Analysts see worse to come as the pro-democracy rallies engulfing the city show no sign of abating
Topic |   Hong Kong property
Lam Ka-sing

Lam Ka-sing  

Updated: 1:15pm, 30 Sep, 2019

Protesters march in Tseung Kwan O, a residential district in Hong Kong, on August 4. Photo: Reuters
Food delivery apps Deliveroo and FoodPanda have seen an increase in orders between June and September, with weekend nights being the peak time for orders. Photo: Felix Wong
Companies

Food deliveries rise sharply as Hongkongers stay home on weekends as protests discourage eating out

  • Restaurants and credit card providers have seen ‘significant increase’ in home-delivery orders
  • Delivery growth has coincided with decline in weekend traffic as protests intensified
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Chad Bray

Chad Bray  

Updated: 8:08pm, 29 Sep, 2019

Food delivery apps Deliveroo and FoodPanda have seen an increase in orders between June and September, with weekend nights being the peak time for orders. Photo: Felix Wong
