Protesters march in Tseung Kwan O, a residential district in Hong Kong, on August 4. Photo: Reuters
Hong Kong’s lived-in home prices see steepest decline of the year as protests, trade war persist
- The price index for lived-in homes in August slumped 1.4 per cent to 389.8, a third successive monthly fall
- Analysts see worse to come as the pro-democracy rallies engulfing the city show no sign of abating
Topic | Hong Kong property
Protesters march in Tseung Kwan O, a residential district in Hong Kong, on August 4. Photo: Reuters
Food delivery apps Deliveroo and FoodPanda have seen an increase in orders between June and September, with weekend nights being the peak time for orders. Photo: Felix Wong
Food deliveries rise sharply as Hongkongers stay home on weekends as protests discourage eating out
- Restaurants and credit card providers have seen ‘significant increase’ in home-delivery orders
- Delivery growth has coincided with decline in weekend traffic as protests intensified
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Food delivery apps Deliveroo and FoodPanda have seen an increase in orders between June and September, with weekend nights being the peak time for orders. Photo: Felix Wong