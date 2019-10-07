Channels

The latest batch of flats at Wheelock’s Grand Marini project met with a dismal reception on Monday. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong & China

Wheelock sees dismal sales of new flats at Lohas Park after weekend of protest carnage in Hong Kong

  • The developer went ahead with its scheduled sales on a public holiday, when most MTR stations were closed after being repeatedly vandalised by hard-core protesters
  • Just 20 out of 101 units in the latest batch at Grand Marini had found buyers as of 6pm
Topic |   Hong Kong property
Holly Chik

Holly Chik  

Updated: 6:30pm, 7 Oct, 2019

Demonstrators were again out in force on Sunday over the government’s use of emergency powers to ban face masks at protests. Photo: EPA-EFE
Politics

Chinese state media calls Hong Kong’s ban on masks at protests ‘legal and reasonable’

  • Unrest ‘severely damaging’ city’s law and order as well as ‘one country, two systems’ framework, official social media account Xiakedao says
  • Parade of experts voice support for new law that has angered demonstrators
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Kristin Huang

Kristin Huang  

Updated: 1:33am, 7 Oct, 2019

