The latest batch of flats at Wheelock’s Grand Marini project met with a dismal reception on Monday. Photo: Winson Wong
Wheelock sees dismal sales of new flats at Lohas Park after weekend of protest carnage in Hong Kong
- The developer went ahead with its scheduled sales on a public holiday, when most MTR stations were closed after being repeatedly vandalised by hard-core protesters
- Just 20 out of 101 units in the latest batch at Grand Marini had found buyers as of 6pm
Topic | Hong Kong property
