Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

The shortage of land that props up the city’s exorbitant house prices is seen as one of the grievances fuelling violent protests that have plagued Hong Kong for the last four months. Sam Tsang
Hong Kong & China

Property group urges Hong Kong government to issue land bonds to speed up rural development and ease housing crisis

  • The Hong Kong Real Property Federation will meet the government to put forward its suggestion ahead of Carrie Lam’s policy address on October 16
  • Proposal comes as the government struggles to resolve deep-rooted social problems, including a chronic shortage of land generally blamed for inflating property prices and fuelling protests
Topic |   Hong Kong property
Lam Ka-sing

Lam Ka-sing  

Updated: 8:41pm, 11 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

The shortage of land that props up the city’s exorbitant house prices is seen as one of the grievances fuelling violent protests that have plagued Hong Kong for the last four months. Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.