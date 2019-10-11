The shortage of land that props up the city’s exorbitant house prices is seen as one of the grievances fuelling violent protests that have plagued Hong Kong for the last four months. Sam Tsang
Property group urges Hong Kong government to issue land bonds to speed up rural development and ease housing crisis
- The Hong Kong Real Property Federation will meet the government to put forward its suggestion ahead of Carrie Lam’s policy address on October 16
- Proposal comes as the government struggles to resolve deep-rooted social problems, including a chronic shortage of land generally blamed for inflating property prices and fuelling protests
