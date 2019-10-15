Properties in Lisbon and Porto have become a hot investment for Hongkongers looking for a golden visa allowing them to escape the civil unrest at home. Photo: SCMP Handout
Portugal’s property market gains from Hongkongers looking for golden visa, safe haven amid protest chaos
- An increase in demand from Hongkongers has prompted property agents from Lisbon to travel to the troubled city to pitch to potential buyers
- About half of the buyers from Hong Kong are aiming to obtain permanent residency under Lisbon’s golden visa programme, according to property agents
Topic | International Property
Properties in Lisbon and Porto have become a hot investment for Hongkongers looking for a golden visa allowing them to escape the civil unrest at home. Photo: SCMP Handout
Leading carrier American Airlines reports only been a small dent in customer demand for Hong Kong, although the company remains tight-lipped about the exact figure. Photo: Reuters
Demand for Hong Kong flights in smaller decline than expected during protests, American Airlines says
- AA eyes up Hong Kong to expand frequent-flier scheme in rare vote of confidence by a carrier in city, as others slash flights
- Senior figure at one of world’s biggest airlines says routes ‘doing better than we expected’ in pledge to continue investing in Hong Kong
Topic | Aviation
Leading carrier American Airlines reports only been a small dent in customer demand for Hong Kong, although the company remains tight-lipped about the exact figure. Photo: Reuters