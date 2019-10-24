Channels

A Fulum Restaurant is vandalised by protesters in Cheung Sha Wan, on October 6, 2019. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Hong Kong & China

Hong Kong retailers that have borne brunt of protesters’ ire look to sell properties, end leases

  • Restaurant operator Fulum Group Holdings has put eight properties worth some US$327.78 million on sale
  • Snack food chain Best Mart 360, and Maxim’s Group Genki Sushi are debating whether to renew leases of some of their outlets in protest-hit areas
Updated: 9:19am, 24 Oct, 2019

A Fulum Restaurant is vandalised by protesters in Cheung Sha Wan, on October 6, 2019. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Anti-government protesters lit fires across Hong Kong during a day of violent protests on Tuesday. Photo: Sam Tsang
Business

Hong Kong’s desperate homeowners slash prices by 20 per cent after unprecedented violence on National Day

  • Market observer says Tuesday’s violence prompted sellers to lower prices
  • Overall property transactions in Hong Kong fell 14 per cent month on month to a three-year low of HK$36.4 billion in September, according to Midland Realty
Updated: 12:09pm, 3 Oct, 2019

Anti-government protesters lit fires across Hong Kong during a day of violent protests on Tuesday. Photo: Sam Tsang
