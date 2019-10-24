A Fulum Restaurant is vandalised by protesters in Cheung Sha Wan, on October 6, 2019. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Hong Kong retailers that have borne brunt of protesters’ ire look to sell properties, end leases
- Restaurant operator Fulum Group Holdings has put eight properties worth some US$327.78 million on sale
- Snack food chain Best Mart 360, and Maxim’s Group Genki Sushi are debating whether to renew leases of some of their outlets in protest-hit areas
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Anti-government protesters lit fires across Hong Kong during a day of violent protests on Tuesday. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong’s desperate homeowners slash prices by 20 per cent after unprecedented violence on National Day
- Market observer says Tuesday’s violence prompted sellers to lower prices
- Overall property transactions in Hong Kong fell 14 per cent month on month to a three-year low of HK$36.4 billion in September, according to Midland Realty
