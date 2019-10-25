A general view of residential and commercial buildings in the Kowloon district (foreground) with the skyline of Hong Kong Island past Victoria Harbour (C) in the distance as of August 3, 2019. Photo: Agence France-Presse
Hong Kong’s third-quarter housing supply shrinks, adding weight to policymakers’ task to improve affordability
- Number of newly completed private homes fell 31.3 per cent from a year ago, according to Transport and Housing Bureau
- Hong Kong government has eased mortgage financing rules to spur home ownership amid public discontent in world’s most expensive city
Topic | Hong Kong property
