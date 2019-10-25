Homebuyers queue up for CK Asset Holdings’ Seaside Sonata development on Friday. Photo: Jonathan Wong
New Hong Kong property projects fail to dazzle as buyers turn to secondary market amid downbeat sentiment
- CK Asset sold only 65 out of 149 units on offer at its Seaside Sonata development on Friday
- Homebuyers are turning to the secondary market thanks to its more flexible mortgage requirements, Vincorn Consulting and Appraisal says
Topic | Hong Kong property
