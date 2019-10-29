Channels

Potential buyers queue up for their turn to buy flats in China Evergrande’s Emerald Bay residential project in Tuen Mun. Photo: May Tse
China Evergrande’s Emerald Bay housing project in Tuen Mun is a sell-out as buyers find low prices, discounts hard to resist

  • The mainland developer sold all 167 flats on offer at its first housing project in Hong Kong
  • Starting price of HK$3.18 million (US$405,642) for a 223 square feet flat after discounts was a big draw
Topic |   Hong Kong property
Lam Ka-sing  

Cheryl Arcibal  

Updated: 7:00am, 29 Oct, 2019

Cullinan West III (left), Cullinan West I and Cullinan West II (right) built by Sun Hung Kai Properties (SHKP) near the Nam Cheong subway station in Sham Shui Po. Photo: Wikipedia
Business

Sun Hung Kai, CK Asset to launch 453 flats on the same day, vying for buyers’ cheques as Hong Kong’s property downturn looms

  • Sun Hung Kai Properties (SHKP) will offer 235 flats at its Cullinan West III complex near the Nam Cheong subway station for sale on Thursday
  • CK Asset Holdings will sell 218 units at Seaside Sonata in Sham Shui Po, a walk of about 10 minutes away, on the same day
Topic |   Hong Kong property
Lam Ka-sing

Lam Ka-sing  

Updated: 8:39am, 15 Oct, 2019

