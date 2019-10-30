Channels

View of shops on Russell Street in Causeway Bay. Photo: Dickson Lee
Bonjour says au revoir, the second major retailer to leave world’s costliest high street amid protests

  • Cosmetics chain Bonjour Holdings is exiting Causeway Bay’s Russell Street, following in the footsteps of Italian fashion house Prada
  • Chow Tai Fook, which is taking over the lease of 3,068 sq ft shop, is paying 52 per cent less than the peak rent seen in 2013
Topic |   Hong Kong property
Lam Ka-sing

Updated: 6:17pm, 30 Oct, 2019

