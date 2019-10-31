Barricades are set on fire in Tuen Mun during a mass protest. The decline in home prices in September was larger than the 1.4 per cent drop recorded in August. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong home prices in four-month losing streak, fell at fastest pace in nine months in September as protests intensified
- Home prices dropped by 1.8 per cent in September and have lost 4.1 per cent in total during their four-month losing streak
- Extent of declines to taper off in coming months, thanks to relaxation in mortgage requirements, low interest rates
Topic | Hong Kong property
