Only 215 shops changed hands in Hong Kong last month, down 42 per cent year on year because of the protests, according to Centaline Commercial. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong & China

Hong Kong agencies Centaline, Midland see commercial property agents depart as deals plunge amid protests

  • About 40 people each have either been sacked or have left Centaline Commercial and Midland IC&I
  • Joseph Tsang of JLL says agencies’ business models to blame for departures
Topic |   Hong Kong property
Lam Ka-sing

Lam Ka-sing  

Updated: 8:54am, 6 Nov, 2019

Only 215 shops changed hands in Hong Kong last month, down 42 per cent year on year because of the protests, according to Centaline Commercial. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
China Overseas and Investment offering 259 flats for open sale and 123 units for tender at The Regent in Tai Po on 2 November 2019. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Business

Hong Kong’s homebuyers greet developers’ attempt to sell leftover residential property with their collective cold shoulder

  • The biggest sales weekend of residential property in almost five months was met with a collective shrug
  • A total of 152 flats, or 35 per cent of the 435 units on offer by developers, found buyers
Topic |   Hong Kong property
Lam Ka-sing

Lam Ka-sing  

Updated: 12:39pm, 3 Nov, 2019

China Overseas and Investment offering 259 flats for open sale and 123 units for tender at The Regent in Tai Po on 2 November 2019. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
