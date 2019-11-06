Only 215 shops changed hands in Hong Kong last month, down 42 per cent year on year because of the protests, according to Centaline Commercial. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong agencies Centaline, Midland see commercial property agents depart as deals plunge amid protests
- About 40 people each have either been sacked or have left Centaline Commercial and Midland IC&I
- Joseph Tsang of JLL says agencies’ business models to blame for departures
Topic | Hong Kong property
Only 215 shops changed hands in Hong Kong last month, down 42 per cent year on year because of the protests, according to Centaline Commercial. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
China Overseas and Investment offering 259 flats for open sale and 123 units for tender at The Regent in Tai Po on 2 November 2019. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong’s homebuyers greet developers’ attempt to sell leftover residential property with their collective cold shoulder
- The biggest sales weekend of residential property in almost five months was met with a collective shrug
- A total of 152 flats, or 35 per cent of the 435 units on offer by developers, found buyers
Topic | Hong Kong property
China Overseas and Investment offering 259 flats for open sale and 123 units for tender at The Regent in Tai Po on 2 November 2019. Photo: Xiaomei Chen