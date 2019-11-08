Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

The ongoing protests in Hong Kong have dampened property developers’ participation in land tenders. Photo: AP Photo
Hong Kong & China

Kai Tak runway parcel tender receives muted response even after valuation is cut by 15 per cent

  • Only Sun Hung Kai Properties, CK Asset, Sino Land and a consortium led by China Overseas Land & Investment submit bids for sea-facing parcel on the runway of Hong Kong’s former airport
  • Knight Frank cut their valuation for the plot by 15 per cent to HK$19.8 billion (US$2.53 billion)
Topic |   Hong Kong property
Lam Ka-sing

Lam Ka-sing  

Updated: 3:56pm, 8 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

The ongoing protests in Hong Kong have dampened property developers’ participation in land tenders. Photo: AP Photo
READ FULL ARTICLE
Only 215 shops changed hands in Hong Kong last month, down 42 per cent year on year because of the protests, according to Centaline Commercial. Photo: Bloomberg
Hong Kong & China

Hong Kong agencies Centaline, Midland see commercial property agents depart as deals plunge amid protests

  • About 40 people each have either been sacked or have left Centaline Commercial and Midland IC&I
  • Joseph Tsang of JLL says agencies’ business models to blame for departures
Topic |   Hong Kong property
Lam Ka-sing

Lam Ka-sing  

Updated: 4:30pm, 6 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

Only 215 shops changed hands in Hong Kong last month, down 42 per cent year on year because of the protests, according to Centaline Commercial. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.