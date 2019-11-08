The ongoing protests in Hong Kong have dampened property developers’ participation in land tenders. Photo: AP Photo
Kai Tak runway parcel tender receives muted response even after valuation is cut by 15 per cent
- Only Sun Hung Kai Properties, CK Asset, Sino Land and a consortium led by China Overseas Land & Investment submit bids for sea-facing parcel on the runway of Hong Kong’s former airport
- Knight Frank cut their valuation for the plot by 15 per cent to HK$19.8 billion (US$2.53 billion)
Topic | Hong Kong property
Only 215 shops changed hands in Hong Kong last month, down 42 per cent year on year because of the protests, according to Centaline Commercial. Photo: Bloomberg
Hong Kong agencies Centaline, Midland see commercial property agents depart as deals plunge amid protests
- About 40 people each have either been sacked or have left Centaline Commercial and Midland IC&I
- Joseph Tsang of JLL says agencies’ business models to blame for departures
