A 792 square feet flat at City Garden in North Point sold for HK$12.28 million last week, 5.5 per cent lower than the banks' valuation of about HK$13 million. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong & China

Hong Kong property prices expected to slide further as fears of protests remain despite pan-democrats' thumping election win

  • Property owners continue to reduce prices to fund their emigration plans
  • A survey conducted by University of Hong Kong shows more than half of the respondents expect property prices to fall further
Topic |   Hong Kong property
Lam Ka-sing

Lam Ka-sing  

Updated: 8:29am, 27 Nov, 2019

A 792 square feet flat at City Garden in North Point sold for HK$12.28 million last week, 5.5 per cent lower than the banks’ valuation of about HK$13 million. Photo: May Tse
The Paseo in Jordan, developed by Rykadan Capital. Photo: Handout
Business

Hong Kong's higher mortgage cap deters at least one developer from building micro-flats as buyers can now afford larger homes

  • Micro-apartments, defined as those smaller than 200 square feet (18.6 square metres), are unsustainable as investments, and are the most prone to any declines in property prices, said Rykadan Capital
  • The developer reported sales of HK$390 million from 66 units of micro apartments at The Paseo in Jordan in 2015
Topic |   Hong Kong property
Lam Ka-sing

Lam Ka-sing  

Updated: 8:00am, 20 Nov, 2019

The Paseo in Jordan, developed by Rykadan Capital. Photo: Handout
