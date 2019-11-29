A police armoured vehicle has been set on fire by petrol bombs on the Cheong Wan Road flyover during clashes between riot police and students on the bridge of the Cross-Harbour Tunnel besides Hong Kong Polytechnic University in Hung Hom. 17NOV19 SCMP / Sam Tsang
Hong Kong home prices extend rout in October as protests escalated and economy mired in recession
- Prices in secondary market fell by 1.3 per cent on average, the Rating and Valuation Department says
- Prices have declined by 5.2 per cent since the end of May amid city’s worst political crisis and a technical recession
Topic | Hong Kong property
The morning after: a Best Mart 360 shop that was vandalised in Jordan during a mass rally on the 70th anniversary of the People’s Republic of China on October 1, 2019. Photo: Dickson Lee
Best Mart 360 shuns ‘war zone’ Hong Kong for mainland China in growth plan after protesters thrash 75 of its 102 stores
- The popular snack-food chain, accused by protesters of having pro-Beijing affiliations, is expanding to the mainland to reduce its reliance on Hong Kong
- Its outlets have been attacked more than 180 times, according to chairman Lin Tsz-fung, who described it as a ‘very, very big blow’
Topic | Hong Kong protests
The morning after: a Best Mart 360 shop that was vandalised in Jordan during a mass rally on the 70th anniversary of the People’s Republic of China on October 1, 2019. Photo: Dickson Lee