A police armoured vehicle has been set on fire by petrol bombs on the Cheong Wan Road flyover during clashes between riot police and students on the bridge of the Cross-Harbour Tunnel besides Hong Kong Polytechnic University in Hung Hom. 17NOV19 SCMP / Sam Tsang
Hong Kong & China

Hong Kong home prices extend rout in October as protests escalated and economy mired in recession

  • Prices in secondary market fell by 1.3 per cent on average, the Rating and Valuation Department says
  • Prices have declined by 5.2 per cent since the end of May amid city’s worst political crisis and a technical recession
Topic |   Hong Kong property
Lam Ka-sing

Lam Ka-sing  

Updated: 12:16pm, 29 Nov, 2019

A police armoured vehicle has been set on fire by petrol bombs on the Cheong Wan Road flyover during clashes between riot police and students on the bridge of the Cross-Harbour Tunnel besides Hong Kong Polytechnic University in Hung Hom. 17NOV19 SCMP / Sam Tsang
The morning after: a Best Mart 360 shop that was vandalised in Jordan during a mass rally on the 70th anniversary of the People’s Republic of China on October 1, 2019. Photo: Dickson Lee
Companies

Best Mart 360 shuns ‘war zone’ Hong Kong for mainland China in growth plan after protesters thrash 75 of its 102 stores

  • The popular snack-food chain, accused by protesters of having pro-Beijing affiliations, is expanding to the mainland to reduce its reliance on Hong Kong
  • Its outlets have been attacked more than 180 times, according to chairman Lin Tsz-fung, who described it as a ‘very, very big blow’
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Lam Ka-sing

Lam Ka-sing  

Updated: 9:27am, 29 Nov, 2019

The morning after: a Best Mart 360 shop that was vandalised in Jordan during a mass rally on the 70th anniversary of the People’s Republic of China on October 1, 2019. Photo: Dickson Lee
