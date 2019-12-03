The Cross-Harbour Tunnel remains shut due to roadblocks on November 17. Intensifying clashes between protesters and police hurt property market sentiment last month. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong’s November homes sales jump to six-month high as buyers take advantage of relaxed mortgage policy, price cuts
- Overall residential transactions surged 43.9 per cent month on month in November to 5,756
- Value of deals jumps 17.4 per cent to HK$47.78 billion (US$6.1 billion)

A police armoured vehicle has been set on fire by petrol bombs on the Cheong Wan Road flyover during clashes between riot police and students on the bridge of the Cross-Harbour Tunnel besides Hong Kong Polytechnic University in Hung Hom. 17NOV19 SCMP / Sam Tsang
Hong Kong home prices extend rout in October as protests escalated and economy mired in recession
- Prices in secondary market fell by 1.3 per cent on average, according to Rating and Valuation Department
- Prices have declined by 5.2 per cent since the end of May amid city’s worst political crisis and a technical recession
