An aerial view of residential buildings on The Peak. Luxury home prices in Hong Kong are expected to remain flat next year. Photo: Roy Issa
Property /  Hong Kong & China

Hong Kong luxury home prices expected to stay flat next year amid protest fears, says Knight Frank

  • Prime property prices in Singapore and Sydney expected to rise by 3 per cent and 4 per cent, respectively, according to a Knight Frank report
  • Luxury home prices rose 1.1 per cent in the year to the end of September, the slowest pace in a decade, as global geopolitical uncertainties and economic worries kept investors on the sidelines.
Topic |   US-China trade war
Cheryl Arcibal

Cheryl Arcibal  

Updated: 12:08pm, 7 Dec, 2019

An aerial view of residential buildings on The Peak. Luxury home prices in Hong Kong are expected to remain flat next year. Photo: Roy Issa
The Cross-Harbour Tunnel remains shut due to roadblocks on November 17. Intensifying clashes between protesters and police hurt property market sentiment last month. Photo: Winson Wong
Property /  Hong Kong & China

Hong Kong’s November home sales jump to six-month high as buyers take advantage of relaxed mortgage policy, price cuts

  • Overall residential transactions surged 43.9 per cent month on month in November to 5,756
  • Value of deals jumps 17.4 per cent to HK$47.78 billion (US$6.1 billion)
Topic |   Hong Kong property
Lam Ka-sing

Lam Ka-sing  

Updated: 8:39pm, 6 Dec, 2019

The Cross-Harbour Tunnel remains shut due to roadblocks on November 17. Intensifying clashes between protesters and police hurt property market sentiment last month. Photo: Winson Wong
