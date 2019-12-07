An aerial view of residential buildings on The Peak. Luxury home prices in Hong Kong are expected to remain flat next year. Photo: Roy Issa
Hong Kong luxury home prices expected to stay flat next year amid protest fears, says Knight Frank
- Prime property prices in Singapore and Sydney expected to rise by 3 per cent and 4 per cent, respectively, according to a Knight Frank report
- Luxury home prices rose 1.1 per cent in the year to the end of September, the slowest pace in a decade, as global geopolitical uncertainties and economic worries kept investors on the sidelines.
The Cross-Harbour Tunnel remains shut due to roadblocks on November 17. Intensifying clashes between protesters and police hurt property market sentiment last month. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong’s November home sales jump to six-month high as buyers take advantage of relaxed mortgage policy, price cuts
- Overall residential transactions surged 43.9 per cent month on month in November to 5,756
- Value of deals jumps 17.4 per cent to HK$47.78 billion (US$6.1 billion)
