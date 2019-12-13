Police and anti-government protesters clash at Amoy Plaza in Kowloon Bay. The ongoing protests have hit businesses across Hong Kong. Photo: Sam Tsang
Gaw Capital says Hong Kong protests have hit tenants of its neighbourhood mall portfolio, delayed renovations

  • Gaw Capital and its partners own a portfolio of 29 neighbourhood shopping centres and car parks in the city worth US$4.48 billion
  • Poor sentiment continues to affect transactions for retail shops as buyers sell at massive losses
Lam Ka-sing

Updated: 7:00am, 13 Dec, 2019

Sa Sa has been struggling in Singapore for some time, but the recent Hong Kong retail downturn means it is pulling back to try and buttress its Hong Kong base. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Sa Sa to exit Singapore as Hong Kong protests, dwindling mainland tourists crush retail sales

  • Exit from Singapore will allow Hong Kong cosmetics chain to put resources in core markets to help stem six years of losses
  • Sa Sa and peers face difficult operating environment as fewer tourists from mainland China deny city’s retailers of crucial ‘lifeblood’
Lam Ka-sing

Updated: 7:52pm, 3 Dec, 2019

