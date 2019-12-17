Asif Ghafoor had the idea for Spacious during his relocation to Hong Kong from London in 2008. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Property /  Hong Kong & China

Hong Kong-based digital property marketing firm Spacious eyes overseas expansion

  • Founder Asif Ghafoor is pitching Spacious’ growing database of Hong Kong property searchers to developers and agents in Australia, the UK, the US and Southeast Asia
  • He estimated that as much as a quarter of Spacious’ revenue this year will be from overseas clients, up from less than 5 per cent in 2018
Topic |   Hong Kong property
Ryan Swift

Ryan Swift  

Updated: 7:00am, 17 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

Asif Ghafoor had the idea for Spacious during his relocation to Hong Kong from London in 2008. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
READ FULL ARTICLE
A police armoured vehicle has been set on fire by petrol bombs on the Cheong Wan Road flyover during clashes between riot police and students on the bridge of the Cross-Harbour Tunnel besides Hong Kong Polytechnic University in Hung Hom. 17NOV19 SCMP / Sam Tsang
Business

Hong Kong home prices extend rout in October as protests escalated and economy mired in recession

  • Prices in secondary market fell by 1.3 per cent on average, according to Rating and Valuation Department
  • Prices have declined by 5.2 per cent since the end of May amid city’s worst political crisis and a technical recession
Topic |   Hong Kong property
Lam Ka-sing

Lam Ka-sing  

Updated: 11:41pm, 29 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

A police armoured vehicle has been set on fire by petrol bombs on the Cheong Wan Road flyover during clashes between riot police and students on the bridge of the Cross-Harbour Tunnel besides Hong Kong Polytechnic University in Hung Hom. 17NOV19 SCMP / Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.