Asif Ghafoor had the idea for Spacious during his relocation to Hong Kong from London in 2008. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong-based digital property marketing firm Spacious eyes overseas expansion
- Founder Asif Ghafoor is pitching Spacious’ growing database of Hong Kong property searchers to developers and agents in Australia, the UK, the US and Southeast Asia
- He estimated that as much as a quarter of Spacious’ revenue this year will be from overseas clients, up from less than 5 per cent in 2018
Topic | Hong Kong property
A police armoured vehicle has been set on fire by petrol bombs on the Cheong Wan Road flyover during clashes between riot police and students on the bridge of the Cross-Harbour Tunnel besides Hong Kong Polytechnic University in Hung Hom. 17NOV19 SCMP / Sam Tsang
Hong Kong home prices extend rout in October as protests escalated and economy mired in recession
- Prices in secondary market fell by 1.3 per cent on average, according to Rating and Valuation Department
- Prices have declined by 5.2 per cent since the end of May amid city’s worst political crisis and a technical recession
