Trudy Chan, co-founder of Go24 Fitness. The company occupies about 29,000 sq ft in districts where protesters have clashed with police and pro-Beijing groups during the protests. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong protests create space for new businesses to expand, as traditional retailers, restaurants retreat after seven months of falling sales

  • A decline in traditional retailers and restaurants has definitely given new and smaller businesses opportunities to expand, 24-hour gym operator says
  • Shop rents across Hong Kong have fallen to their lowest level in more than five years, Cushman & Wakefield says
Lam Ka-sing

Updated: 8:00am, 17 Dec, 2019

Anti-government protesters set barricades on fire during a lunchtime rally in Central, Hong Kong on November 12. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong luxury retailers seek more rent relief as protests cut sales in deserted malls

  • Concessions from landlords thus far do not reflect the size of the problem caused by anti-government protests, Bluebell CEO says
  • ‘No sign of social unrest easing’ as more retailers are shutting down, industry association says
Lam Ka-sing

Updated: 12:54pm, 4 Dec, 2019

