‘We hope to diversify our markets to Macau and mainland China,’ Lin Tsz-fung, Best Mart 360’s chairman and co-founder, says. Photo: Media Outreach
Hong Kong-listed chain Best Mart 360, which had 75 stores trashed during protests, opens in Macau

  • Move not motivated by Beijing’s plan to develop Macau into a financial centre, company’s chairman says
  • The goal is to see if the company can open 15 stores in the casino hub
Lam Ka-sing

Lam Ka-sing  

Updated: 9:05pm, 17 Dec, 2019

Trudy Chan, co-founder of Go24 Fitness. The company occupies about 29,000 sq ft in districts where protesters have clashed with police and pro-Beijing groups during the protests. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong protests create space for new businesses to expand, as traditional retailers, restaurants retreat after seven months of falling sales

  • A decline in traditional retailers and restaurants has definitely given new and smaller businesses opportunities to expand, 24-hour gym operator says
  • Shop rents across Hong Kong have fallen to their lowest level in more than five years, Cushman & Wakefield says
Lam Ka-sing

Lam Ka-sing  

Updated: 7:31pm, 17 Dec, 2019

Trudy Chan, co-founder of Go24 Fitness. The company occupies about 29,000 sq ft in districts where protesters have clashed with police and pro-Beijing groups during the protests. Photo: Nora Tam
