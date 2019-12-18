The plot is currently occupied by former civil servants’ quarters. Photo: May Tse
State-backed conglomerate Citic Pacific wins bid for Tai Hang luxury residential site for HK$3.2 billion
- Company beats 24 other bidders for the plot, which was initially expected to go for between HK$1.7 billion and HK$5.41 billion (US$218 million and US$694 million)
- Tai Hang plot is Citic Pacific’s first win since it secured a residential site in Ma On Shan four years ago
