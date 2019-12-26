Inside a Wetland Seasons Park show flat on display the International Commerce Centre (ICC) in West Kowloon. Photo: Dickson Lee
Sun Hung Kai Properties prices new Tin Shui Wai project 9 per cent higher than used homes nearby as trade-war breakthrough boosts confidence
- Hong Kong’s largest developer launches Wetland Seasons Park with flats priced 9 per cent higher than used homes in nearby Kingswood Villa
- Company bets that progress in US-China trade talks will bring confidence back to the beleaguered market
Topic | Hong Kong property
