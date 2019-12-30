Wheelock Properties chairman Stewart Leung, left, and managing director Ricky Wong overlooking a site in Tai Po , one of three plots it will loan to NGOs for the use of temporary housing. Photo: SCMP Pictures
Wheelock Properties to loan three plots of land at HK$1 each to NGOs for 2,000 ‘transitional’ homes to ease housing crisis
- The developer said it will lease 500,000 sq ft of land to the Hong Kong Council of Social Service and Lok Sin Tong, a charity
- The sites could provide temporary homes for families on the waiting list for public housing
Topic | Hong Kong property
